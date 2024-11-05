Four arrested for hurling petrol bomb at Shiv Sena (Hind) leader's house in Punjab

Ludhiana: Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a petrol bomb attack at the residence of a Shiv Sena (Hind) leader, police said on Tuesday. The petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana on November 2. No one was injured in the incident.

Addressing the media here, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldip Singh Chahal said four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

One of the arrested accused, Manish, was getting instructions from foreign-based hardcore terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Harjit Singh alias Laddi, said Chahal.

The remaining three accused were identified as Ravinderpal Singh, Amit and Jaswinder Singh. Another accused, Lovepreet Singh, is on the run, police said.

The four arrested accused were also involved in hurling a petrol bomb at the residence of Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi on October 16, Chahal said.

According to the commissioner, the motive behind these incidents was to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. The accused chose to target Bakshi and Khurana as both of them are very vocal against terrorism. Police said they also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.