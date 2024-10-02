Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of coming to power in Odisha by ‘lies’

�Bhubaneswar: In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday accused the ruling saffron party of deceiving the people to gain power. Speaking at the launch of the BJD's Padayatra in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik sought to claim that the BJP’s rise in the state was built on ‘false promises.’

During the address to party workers, Patnaik described the Padayatra as a significant initiative that symbolises the BJD's transformation into a social movement.

"The BJD stands with the people. Service and self-respect are our mantras, and development is our identity," Patnaik declared. He highlighted his party's efforts over the past 24 years, noting key improvements in infrastructure, health, education, and economic stability.

According to Patnaik, under his administration, poverty in Odisha dropped dramatically—from 70 per cent in 2000 to 10 per cent today—and the state’s per capita income has significantly increased. He claimed Odisha now surpasses several states governed by so-called "double engine" governments, referring to states where the same party rules both state and central governments.

Patnaik criticised the current BJP-led government for changing the name of several welfare programs initiated during his tenure, including the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). “You can change names and colors, but you cannot change history,” Patnaik said, adding that the BJP’s promises remain unfulfilled. "Are you getting 300 units of free electricity? How many of you received Rs 3,000 old age pension or Rs 50,000 for women as promised under Subhadra Yojana?" he questioned.

He further accused the BJP of failing to control hikes in the prices of essential items and ensure safety for women, even in police stations. “The government can win elections by telling false stories, but it cannot win people’s hearts,” Patnaik said.

Responding to Patnaik’s accusations, Odisha BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy hit back, accusing the BJD of corruption and nepotism during its rule.

“Naveen Patnaik is yet to digest BJP's victory,” said Tripathy. He claimed the BJP's win in the state was a result of the people's rejection of BJD's alleged misgovernance and their support for the BJP's promises.

Tripathy cited the success of BJP welfare schemes, stating that over 25 lakh women had already received financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana. He added that the upcoming Gopabandhu Swasthya Surakshya Yojana would soon provide healthcare benefits to nearly one crore families.

He dismissed the notion that the BSKY had already been renamed, but confirmed that it might happen in the future. Tripathy asserted that the BJP remains committed to fulfilling the promises in its election manifesto and noted that in its first 100 days in office, the party has launched several welfare programmes.

"People gave Naveen Babu the opportunity to serve for more than 24 years. Now, they have trusted the BJP, which is already delivering on its promises," Tripathy concluded.