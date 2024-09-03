Former national level cyclist, teacher among 4 held for armed extortion bid in Delhi

New Delhi: Four people, including a former national level cyclist and a school teacher, were arrested in connection with an alleged firing at a jewelry store here during an extortion bid, police said. The incident took place at a jewelry showroom in the Mukherjee Nagar area on August 24 when two bike-borne men arrived outside the shop and allegedly fired multiple rounds at its boundary wall.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said before fleeing, the accused dropped a note in which they demanded Rs 1 crore as "protection money" from the jeweler. The names of four gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali, Bambiha, and Bhola were also written on the note.

A CCTV footage of the showroom captured a male wearing a helmet opening fire, according to police.

While working on the case, a dedicated team of Special Cell on August 28, successfully zeroed in on two suspects -- Nikki Bidhudi of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Hemant of Mathura -- and nabbed them, Manoj said.

On their interrogation, the duo revealed that they along with their gang members had conspired to firegun shots in front of a jewellery shop to demand "protection money", the officer said.

On their behest, the main shooter Aakash alias Katil of Hapur, and the key conspirator Harender alias KD of Grater Noida were also arrested, he added.

The DCP said the accused meticulously planned the extortion by first conducting a reconnaissance of prominent jewelry showrooms in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Once they selected their target, they stole a motorcycle and acquired a SIM card on a fake ID. On the day of the incident, Aakash and Bidhudi arrived at Mukherjee Nagar on the stolen vehicle to execute their plan.

Bidhudi positioned himself on the motorcycle in front of the jewellery showroom, while Aakash carried out the shooting and left behind a paper slip demanding the extortion amount.

The DCP said Harender is a school teacher, with a master's degree in political science. Despite having a stable job, he harbors a deep fascination for the criminal underworld.

This fascination had led him to his involvement in two criminal cases, previously, followed by arrest. In the current case, Harender selected the targeted jewelry shop for extortion, Manoj added.

Hemant is a B.Sc. third-year dropout and a former national-level cyclist. He, too, was previously involved in two criminal cases for making extortion calls to jewelers, the officer said.

While imprisoned in Mandoli Jail, Hemant met several infamous gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya, Sampat Nehra, and Vijay Mann. After release on bail, he continued his association with his jail mate Preet alias Baba Gujjar, the DCP added.

The shooter Aakash was earlier arrested in a robbery case in Delhi in 2021. During his custody in Mandoli jail, he, too, came across several infamous gangsters and developed relations with them.

On his release on bail, he along with the other accused persons hatched a plan to extort money from affluent businessmen via extortion calls.

The DCP said Bidhudi used to work as a driver for a school in Greater Noida. Two months ago, he left his job and came in contact with Harender and Hemant.

He had been facing financial hardships due to loss in gambling for which he joined hands with Harender for the extortion bid, he added.