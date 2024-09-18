Former Delhi CM Kejriwal will vacate his house, give up security, confirms AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday confirmed that Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his house and leave all the facilities provided to him.

Following Kejriwal's recent resignation, Singh highlighted the sacrifices made by the Chief Minister, noting that he plans to forgo the facilities typically afforded to his position.

"I have full faith that the people of Delhi will give Arvind Kejriwal a certificate of honesty with a huge majority. He has served the people of Delhi with complete honesty and sincerity. The Chief Minister gets many facilities. Arvind Kejriwal has also got those facilities. Yesterday when he resigned, the first thing he said was he would leave all these facilities. He said he will vacate his house within 1 week," Singh said while addressing a Press conference on Wednesday.

Singh also raised concerns about Kejriwal's safety, citing multiple attacks against him.

"There is also a question about his security. He was attacked not once but many times, we told him and tried to explain that his security is in danger. People of the Bharatiya Janata Party have attacked him," Singh said. He added that the former Delhi Chief Minister, who was granted Z-plus security, will now give up his security and benefits, claiming that "God will protect him."

"We tried to explain to him that this house is important not only because he is the Chief Minister but also for his security. But he decided that God will protect him," Singh said.

"He (Kejriwal) mentioned that he spent six months in jail among dangerous criminals, yet he felt protected by God. He stated that only God will safeguard him and that he is not concerned about the house, which is why he has chosen to leave it. He intends to move out and live among the common people, though it's still undecided where he will go," Singh said, referring to Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign and would not resume as the CM until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

Kejriwal stated that if re-elected by the public, it would serve as a "certificate" of his honesty. He added that he would push for early elections, alongside those in Maharashtra.

The announcement by the 54-year-old leader came two days after he was released from the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The apex court also imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he must refrain from making public comments about the case and must attend all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.�