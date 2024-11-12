Foreign Woman Stopped From Entering Odisha’s Puri Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: A woman of foreign nationality, suspected to be of Chinese or Japanese origin, reportedly attempted to enter the Puri Jagannath Temple, also known as Srimandir, in violation of temple rules. Her identity remained unconfirmed at the time of reporting, and no official police complaint was filed regarding the incident.

According to sources, the woman managed to reach the Gumuta (the main entrance) of Srimandir before being noticed by on-duty police officers. Officers escorted her out of the temple premises after she alleged that she had been manhandled during the process.

Though her exact nationality was unknown, her appearance suggested she might be Chinese or Japanese, and she was estimated to be in her late 60s or 70s. Witnesses also noted that she spoke English.

The police officers on duty politely advised her not to attempt reentry and left her outside the temple barricade.

In keeping with long-standing tradition, non-Hindus and foreigners are not permitted inside the 12th-century shrine. Only practicing Hindus may enter the temple to offer prayers to the deities in the sanctum sanctorum, a rule that has been strictly observed for centuries.