Foreign Secretaries Review Nepal-India Partnership

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday held talks with his Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai during which the two Foreign Secretaries discussed various aspects of the Nepal-India partnership, with a focus on connectivity, development cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting is to prepare ground for Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Mr Oli in Bodh Gaya in Bihar, a site of deep spiritual and cultural significance believed to be where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

“They held a comprehensive discussion on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral ties, and other matters of mutual interest,” the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

Mr Misri, who is on a two day visit to Kathmandu, also called on high-level dignitaries of Nepal which included President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. During his meeting with Mr Oli, matters of mutual interest were discussed to further deepen bilateral relations, Nepal Foreign Office said while the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said Mr Misri “reaffirmed the deep civilizational ties and strong India–Nepal partnership, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors.”

Mr Misri will met top leaders of major political parties including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.”

His visit reflects the “tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal, and reaffirms the commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy,” the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as part of the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbours, stating, "This visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and advance bilateral relations. Nepal holds a high priority under India's Neighbourhood First Policy."