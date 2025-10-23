For High-Stakes Nuapada Bypoll, BJP Appoints 8 Ministers for Zone-Wise Campaign

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political maneuver ahead of the Nuapada assembly by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday assigned eight of its ministers to oversee campaign coordination across key zones in the district. The move signals the party’s intent to intensify grassroots outreach and ensure a well-orchestrated election strategy.

Under the new assignments, Rabi Narayan Naik will manage operations in Banjari, while Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia takes charge of Sunadei. Gokulananda Mallik will supervise Pataleswar, and Krushna Chandra Patra will lead the campaign in Jayajangha.

Meanwhile, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena has been tasked with Konabhira, and Nityananda Gond will handle Jogeswar. For the Nuapada NAC area, Mukesh Mahaling has been appointed, while Krushna Chandra Mahapatra will oversee the Khariar Road civic limits.

Political analysts suggest that this zonal deployment reflected BJP’s strategy to consolidate voter support in Nuapada, one of Odisha’s most politically sensitive constituencies.

Earlier, on October 16, the party had released its official list of 40 star campaigners for the bypoll, highlighting a high-profile roster from Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Leading the campaign are Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who are actively canvassing for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia. The list also features Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, senior leader Jual Oram, strategist Sunil Bansal, and National Vice-President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda.

The Nuapada bypoll has emerged as a high-stakes contest for Odisha’s political heavyweights. For the BJP, in power for just over a year, the election is a chance to validate its welfare schemes and governance record. For the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a win would mark a significant comeback for party president Naveen Patnaik following the 2024 electoral setback. The Congress, struggling to regain its foothold since 2000, views the bypoll as another opportunity to reassert its relevance in the state’s political arena.

“As the campaign intensifies, all eyes will remain on Nuapada, where strategic ministerial deployments and high-profile canvassing could prove decisive in shaping Odisha’s political landscape ahead of the next assembly elections,” said Dr Gouranga Charan Rout, a political analyst.