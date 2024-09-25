Food vendor injured in attack by 2 men for refusing to serve free bhelpuri in Mumbai

Mumbai: An 18-year-old vendor was seriously injured after two men allegedly attacked him when he refused to serve them free 'bhelpuri', a popular street food, in Mumbai, police said.

The two accused approached food vendor on Sunday night at his shop in Liberty Garden area of Malad.

They demanded bhelpuri for free, but when the vendor asked them to settle their previous dues first, the two men got angry and started hurling abuses at him, a Malad police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, in a fit of rage, picked up an iron rod lying nearby and attacked the vendor, who suffered multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Malad police registered a case against one of the accused, who was identified. Efforts were on to nab both the accused, the police added.�