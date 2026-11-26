Thane: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has taken action against 54 street food vendors as 120 people continue to be hospitalised after suffering food poisoning.The affected persons had consumed shawarma at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi on Monday night.

Action was taken on Wednesday against 15 shawarma stalls, 21 Chinese food stalls and 18 other food stalls for operating illegally and not following Food and Drug Administration rules, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar said.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Sandip Gadekar told PTI that 120 persons who took ill after consuming shawarma at a street stall are still being treated at the IGM Hospital.

Twenty-two patients have been discharged so far, while 10 new patients were admitted during the day, he said, adding that all those hospitalized are stable.