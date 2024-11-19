Fog clouds Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; air quality deteriorates and reduces visibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The city of Mumbai woke up to a hazy morning on Sunday, with a thick layer of fog and mist blanketing the city, significantly reducing visibility.

Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107, as of 10.00 am according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research).

Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty area in Mumbai show a layer of haze engulfing the area. The fog reduced visibility in the area and high-rise buildings remained concealed in the vicinity.

Subhash Manjrekar, a man who was out for a morning walk around the Chowpatty area said, "In 5 years the level of pollution has increased significantly. The trees have been cut in the area. I am from the SKPG group that comes here for a morning walk every day. The increase in the level of air pollution raises concern. I appeal to the administration to take action on the matter."

The AQI for Chembur was recorded at 111, WTP Bhandup Complex at 73, IMD Colaba at 132, Fire Station Malad at 116, Bapista Garden Mazagaon at 123, BMC Shastri Garden Worli at 98, Bandra Kurla Complex at 91, Byculla at 92, Kandivali East at 105, Mulund West at 95, Sion at 111, Sanapada in Navi Mumbai at 133, as per SAFAR.

Meanwhile, visibility was impacted as a thick layer of fog enveloped Ambala city in Haryana this morning.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the city was recorded in the 'moderate' category.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, a thick layer of fog covered Ajmer city as winter set in. People were seen sitting by the fire to keep themselves warm.

Likewise, as winter made its course in parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a major fog layer was observed over West Uttar Pradesh as shown in satellite observations recorded at 0545 hrs IST.

The air quality in the national capital also remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.�