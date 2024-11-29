Focus on India’s Internal Security and Public Safety’: PM Modi on DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasising its focus on strengthening India’s internal security and enhancing public safety.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, “Over the next two days, I will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from across India will participate in extensive deliberations on enhancing our internal security framework and addressing key aspects of public safety.”

The conference, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, will bring together senior police and security officials to discuss critical issues, including counter-terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism, coastal security, narcotics control, and the implementation of new criminal laws.

PM Modi also lauded the newly formed BJP government in Odisha, highlighting its efforts to uplift marginalized communities and accelerate the state’s development. “Since taking office in June, the BJP government in Odisha has been proactive in driving the state’s growth and implementing measures to improve the lives of the poor,” he noted.

The Prime Minister has actively encouraged the decentralization of the annual DGs/IGs Conference since 2014, hosting it in various cities to ensure diverse regional representation. Previous venues include Guwahati (Assam), the Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh), the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya (Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, and Jaipur (Rajasthan). This year marks the first time Odisha is hosting the prestigious event.

The conference will also see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national security advisor Ajit Doval, and other top officials. They will engage in interactive discussions on tackling national security challenges and sharing best practices in law enforcement and policing.

To ensure the safety and success of the event, Bhubaneswar has been placed under tight security, with over 70 platoons of police deployed alongside personnel from Odisha Police and Central Armed Police Forces.