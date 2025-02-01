FM starts with agriculture but completely silent on farmers' demands: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked the Union government over its announcements in the Budget pertaining to the agriculture sector, saying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "completely silent" on the demands of farmers, including MSP as a legal guarantee and farm loan waiver.

Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 will initiate reforms in six areas of taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulatory framework.

