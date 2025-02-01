FM Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Big Announcements for Bihar, Triggers Meme Fest

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday and made several announcements for Bihar.

The Finance Minister announced that a Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar and financial support for western Kosi canal and also support for enhancing capacity of IIT Patna.

Presenting her eighth Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the Centre will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, entrepreneurship and management in Bihar and also facilitate greenfield airports there to meet the future needs of the state.

Netizens have reacted to the announcements made to Bihar and a meme fest have broke out on social media. Here are some of the memes: