Flying drones, paragliders banned in Mumbai due to terrorist threat

Mumbai:Citing potential terrorist threats, Mumbai Police have banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders and hot air balloons in the city for a period of month. This ban is effective from April 4 to May 5. The prohibitory order, made under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, says that such flying devices could be exploited by terrorists or anti-social elements to carry out attacks, particularly against VVIPs. These aerial tools could pose a threat to public safety, potentially endangering lives and damaging property.

Certain restrictions need to be put on the activities of such elements in the city to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, for which some preventive measures are required to be taken, mentioned the order.



Accordingly, no flying activities of drone, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders shall be allowed in the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction, except the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (Operations), it said.

This restriction does not apply to police surveillance or any operations specifically authorised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience to a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added.



Last year, the Mumbai police had issued similar prohibitory orders during the Lok Sabha election campaign when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs had visited the city. Later, the ban was again enforced in December ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city.

