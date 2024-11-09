Five people missing after falling into waterbodies during Chhath rituals in Bihar

Patna: Five people went missing after slipping into water bodies during Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar on Friday, police said.

Three children went missing in two separate places in Maner area of Patna district in the morning, they said. They were feared drowned and searches were underway for them, police said in a statement.

Officers of the district administration and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been engaged to search for them, it said.

In Saran district, two youth went missing when their boat capsized in a pond in Taraiya area, police said.

There 10 people on the boat, while eight of them were rescued, a search for the two youth were underway, they said.

Devotees across the state offered prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja.