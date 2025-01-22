Five passengers dead after jumping off Pushpak Express

Five passengers lost their life after they jumped off the Pushpak Express, hearing to rumours of a fire in the train, at Pachora railway station in Jalgaon district.

The passengers feared for their life and took the extreme step after a few travelers raised an alarm about a 'fire' in the moving train.

After jumping off the train, a few of them fell on the adjacent track, where they were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was passing by at the same time.

On information, authorities rushed to the scene to provide emergency assistance.

The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway to find those who raised the false alarm.

More details awaited about the tragic incident.