Five naxals killed, 2 security personnel hurt in Chhattisgarh

In a significant anti-Naxalite operation, five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday morning in the forests of Abujhmarh, bordering Kanker and Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The operation, involving the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), began after specific intelligence about Maoist activity in the area. According to Bastar Range IG P. Sundarraj, the encounter started around 8 a.m., and intermittent gunfire continued throughout the day.

Security forces recovered five automatic weapons, explosives, and the bodies of the slain Maoists. Their identification is pending. Two DRG personnel were injured in the gunfight and have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Officials confirmed their condition is stable.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao praised the forces, stating, "The double-engine government is committed to making Bastar Naxal-free. Security forces are penetrating remote areas to neutralize Maoist threats and drive development."

This encounter comes days after the recovery of three Maoist bodies, including a leader carrying an ₹8 lakh bounty, in Bijapur district. Further details on the operation are awaited.