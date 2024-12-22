Five miraculously escape as car flips eight times on Bikaner Road

A shocking accident on Bikaner Road left five individuals unscathed after their SUV flipped over eight times. The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while navigating a turn, causing it to tumble several times before landing upside down in front of a car showroom.

The dramatic crash, which left onlookers stunned, was captured on CCTV footage. The video shows the SUV flipping repeatedly before it came to a halt, with part of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

In a miraculous turn of events, all five occupants of the SUV emerged from the wreckage without any injuries. The driver was the first to jump out, followed by the four passengers. Remarkably, instead of seeking medical attention or addressing the damage, the group calmly walked into a nearby car showroom and asked for tea.

Authorities are investigating the incident, but the occupants’ escape from the crash remains nothing short of miraculous.