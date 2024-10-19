Five IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats, Three Lands Safely

Five IndiGo flights on Saturday received bomb threats, out of which three landed safely.



Two of the IndiGo flights remain mid-air and following the threats, the airlines have issued a statement.



"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority," read the statement.





The IndiGo flights that received security threats are 6E 17 flight from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 108 operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, Jeddah to Mumbai 6E 58 flight and 6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi.

The airline said that flights from Jodhpur to Delhi, Hyderabad to Chandigarh and Jeddah to Mumbai have landed safely, while two other flights remain mid-air.



Earlier today, An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur carrying 189 passengers received a bomb threat via email. The aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20am.





Jaipur Airport police SHO Sandeep Basera said that after a thorough check by the security forces, nothing suspicious was found.

On Friday, a Vistara flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the Vistara spokesperson said.



