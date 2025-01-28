Five-fold rise in waste tyre imports pose environmental risks

Chennai: India is increasingly becoming a destination for waste or scrap tyres with the imports surging five-fold since FY21.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce, the import of waste or scrap tyres which was 2.64 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in FY21 has risen to 13.98 lakh MT in FY24.

According to the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), this rise in unregulated imports is posing significant environmental and safety risks.

“The indiscriminate import of waste/scrap tyres undermines the objectives of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Regulation on Waste Tyres, which came into effect in July 2022. EPR regulations were designed to ensure the responsible management of End of Life Tyres (ELT). However, the unchecked import of waste or scrap tyres not only contradicts these efforts but also burdens India’s waste management infrastructure”, said Arnab Banerjee, Chairman ATMA.

India produces over 200 million tyres annually. This volume generates enough domestic ELT capacity for recycling and disposal.

The environmental and safety implications of unregulated tyre waste are grave. Improperly disposed waste tyres can lead to severe pollution, fire hazards, and health risks. By banning imports of scrap tyres, India can bolster its domestic recycling industry and further its commitment to sustainable development.