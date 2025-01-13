Five Bangladeshis Detained in Sonarpur for Expired Visas, Fake Identities

Kolkata: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the police on Monday from the southern outskirts of the city. All of them were staying in India illegally.



They were caught from a rented flat at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas where they had been living for more than a year, sources said. Three among them had expired visa while others had no official document at all, according to the police.

The five came from Kustia and Barisal districts of Bangladesh and were aided by a local agent to get the rented house at Sonarpur. Local residents claimed that the Bangladeshi nationals rarely interacted with them.

Acting on a tip-off, cops from the Sonarpur police station started shadowing the five Bangladeshis. The police found that they faked their identities and were working at a cloth mill.

The arrests came close on the heels of the nabbing of a militant from Jammu and Kashmir by the special task force of the state police at Canning in the same district.