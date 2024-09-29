Fissures in NDA Ahead of Jharkhand Elections, Chirag to Go Solo

New Delhi, Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, signs of division are appearing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan announced that his party is considering contesting the elections, either in alliance with the BJP or independently. Discussions on all options are currently underway.

Paswan’s remarks came just a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is co-in-charge of the BJP’s election strategy for Jharkhand, confirmed that the BJP would contest the polls in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)].

The LJP (Ram Vilas) is a part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Speaking to the media at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport on his way to Dhanbad, Paswan said, "The LJP state unit is considering all options, including contesting the polls in alliance or alone." He emphasised that the party has a strong base in Jharkhand, adding, "My father worked here when Jharkhand was part of unified Bihar, and we have built a strong following in the state."

Meanwhile, Sarma stated on Saturday that BJP has already finalised seat-sharing arrangements for 99 per cent of the seats with its allies AJSU and JD(U), and the remaining few seats will be settled soon. A formal announcement on the alliance is expected after 'Pitri Paksha,' which concludes on October 2.

There is speculation that BJP may allot three to four seats to JD(U), although the JD(U) is reportedly seeking a higher number. JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed optimism, saying, "We expect to secure a respectable number of seats and will contest the elections as part of the NDA."

The JD(U) is looking to regain its foothold in Jharkhand after failing to win any seats in the last two Assembly elections. The party had contested 40 seats in 2019 and 45 seats in 2014, without success. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are expected to take place between November and December this year.