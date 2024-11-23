Fishing Boat collides with Indian Navy Submarine off Goa

Goa: In a tragic incident off the Goa coast on Thursday night, a fishing boat collided with an Indian Navy submarine, sinking the vessel and leaving two fishermen missing. Authorities immediately launched a search operation to locate the missing men.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred under unclear circumstances, causing significant damage to the fishing boat. The collision resulted in the boat sinking, and the two fishermen aboard have not been found.

The Indian Navy has confirmed its involvement in the accident but has not provided further details regarding the circumstances of the collision. A rescue operation was quickly set in motion, with Coast Guard and Navy teams combing the area for the missing individuals.

The fishermen’s families are anxiously awaiting news, while local authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision. The Indian Navy has expressed regret over the incident and has promised full cooperation with the authorities in the ongoing search and investigation.

The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols for maritime traffic in the region, and authorities are expected to conduct a thorough review of naval and civilian vessel interactions moving forward.