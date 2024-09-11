Fishermen in Odisha see bumper Hilsa catch after recent low-pressure system

Fishermen along Odisha’s Balasore-Digha coastline have seen an exceptional haul of Hilsa fish, leading to substantial profits. Along the Bhograi border in Balasore district, local markets are now bustling with large quantities of Hilsa fish for sale, locals said on Wednesday.



In recent years, Hilsa catches had been underwhelming, leaving both fishermen and trawler owners disappointed. Even after this year’s monsoon arrived, the elusive fish reportedly remained scarce in the area. However, the last three days have brought a significant turnaround, as fishermen have netted an unusually high number of Hilsa.

Experts believe that the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal may have pushed the Hilsa closer to India’s coast from waters around Myanmar and Bangladesh. Currently, Hilsa is being sold for as much as Rs 1,000 per kilogram, though prices sometimes dip lower.

“The rain has really boosted our business,” said Sudhakar Mohanty, a fisherman from Odisha. We are selling fish of all sizes at prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per kilo. Business is steady, and we have had no trouble with sales. The larger fish are being exported to West Bengal.

Sudam Patra, a local businessman, added, “Fishermen from Bengal are even coming to buy Hilsa from Odisha fishermen. Despite the abundant supply, sales are strong, and there hasn’t been a need for discounts.”

Arabinda Kuanr, a resident of Balasore, shared, "Just a few days ago, we were paying exorbitant prices for Hilsa, with vendors selling it for around Rs 2,000 per kilo. Now, at least, we can afford to enjoy this delicious fish."

Reports from Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital, indicate that Hilsa has arrived in large quantities in the city's fish markets, with brisk business following the influx.