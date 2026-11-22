New Delhi: The First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum concluded on Sunday with a commitment to protect heritage from threats, including illicit trafficking in cultural property, environmental pressures, natural calamities and explore creation of a platform for resilience against climatic tragedies.

The three-day forum at the Purana Quila came out with an outcome document called the `Indraprastha Communique’ in which the member states called for shared heritage and strengthening cultural cooperation. At the event, India proposed to hold the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to meet once every two years at a place to be decided by the SCO member states at respective SCO summits.

The communique called to respect every civilisation as an equal voice, and acknowledge its identity and contribution to humanity and celebrate diversity as a strength. It also called to recognise shared legacies in architecture, historical sites, material culture, traditional knowledge, music, cuisine and textiles and to evolve SCO mechanism for collaborative projects and exhibitions.

The participating countries decided to identify common and shared tangible, intangible cultural heritage and documentary heritage, and submit joint nominations to be inscribed in respective UNESCO Conventions and Programmes. They supported the idea of using technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to support the understanding and accessibility of cultural heritage, while respecting its accuracy, context, and the interests of the communities and institutions concerned.

Calling for institutional collaboration, the countries called to strengthen institutional collaborations among museums, libraries, archives, universities, research organisations and heritage institutions through professional and scholarly exchange, joint research on shared histories, and capacity-building and training in conservation, documentation and presentation, and creating a platform for collaboration between cultural institutions of SCO countries.

The inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue brought together 116 delegates from 22 countries, including four ministers and the Secretary General of the SCO, Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev. deputy ministers, ambassadors, senior government officials, scholars, subject experts, cultural representatives and officials of the SCO Secretariat.

Conceived as a platform for dialogue among the diverse civilisational traditions of the SCO region, the forum enabled participating countries to reflect on their historical interconnections and consider how these enduring links could inform contemporary cultural cooperation. Across three days, the programme combined high-level deliberations, thematic exchanges, heritage engagements and cultural presentations.