First Pictures Released Show India Top Military Brass Watching Operation Sindoor Live

New Delhi: The military leadership watched Operation Sindoor live in an operations room at an Army facility in the South Block as Indian fighter jets and loitering munitions struck nine terrorists camps in PoK and deep inside Pakistan on May 7.

The latest edition of the Army’s newsletter ‘Baatcheet’ shows Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Army Vice-Chief Lt Gen. N.S. Raja Subramani and Director-General Military Operations Lt Gen. Rajiv Ghai are watching the operation on TV screens.

One of the pictures in the newsletter has a time stamp of 1.05 am on May 7, when the strikes began. The operation lasted for 25 minutes, till 1.30 am.

The newsletter also mentions that Indian Army air defence system destroyed 300 Pakistani drones and protected vital installations.

Lt. Col. Harish Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh were credited by the newsletter as the creators of the Operation Sindoor logo.

Of the nine high-value targets, while seven were hit by Army's drones and "loitering munitions, the other two were struck by IAF's jets. Five terrorist locations were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and four in Pakistan's Punjab.