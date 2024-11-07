First integrated check post at India-Bhutan border inaugurated

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam on Thursday, a long-awaited development aimed at enhancing trade between the two nations. The new ICP is equipped with modern facilities, including an office complex, parking zones, loading and unloading areas, a weighbridge, a warehouse, and residential quarters for officials.

Developed by the Land Ports Authority of India, the check post also features inspection spaces, plant quarantine systems, and parking facilities to streamline operations. The strategic location of Darranga ensures better connectivity, with the Indian side linked to National Highway 27 and Bhutan's Samdrup-Jongkhar having a well-established customs infrastructure for efficient trade. Officials noted that the ongoing upgrades to the highway from Samdrup-Jongkhar to Trashigang are expected to further improve trade and connectivity. The ICP was inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, marking a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade between India and Bhutan.



