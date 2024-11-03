Firms Facing US Curbs didn’t Flout Law: MEA

New Delhi: India has defended its nationals and business houses sanctioned by the United States of America for technology and material trade with Russia, which the USA perceives to be aiding war against Ukraine. India said the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. However, it is working with all relevant departments to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions, and is in touch with the US government to clarify the issues.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a “robust legal and regulatory framework” on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls. “We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes. In keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all relevant departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions, and also inform them on new measures being implemented, which could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” he said.

The US on Wednesday sanctioned nearly 400 entities and individuals “for enabling Russia’s prosecution of its illegal war.” It said, “In this action, the department of state is imposing sanctions on more than 120 individuals and entities. Concurrently, the department of the treasury is designating more than 270 individuals and entities. The department of commerce is also adding 40 entities to its entity list.” Accordingly, 19 Indian private firms and from Indian nationals have been put on the list. .

Companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine. In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia’s military-industrial base, the statement said. “Those items include microelectronics and computer numerical control items (CNC) on the common high priority List (CHPL), as identified by the US department of commerce’s bureau of industry and security (BIS) alongside the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Japan,” it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police began the legal process for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s house, from the US.