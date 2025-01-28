Firing incident by Sri Lankan Navy leaves Indian fishermen injured

An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy was reported during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday. The fishermen were on board a fishing vessel when the incident occurred. Two of the fishermen sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, while three others suffered minor injuries and have already been treated.

Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to check on their well-being and are providing all possible assistance to both the fishermen and their families. The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the incident and is ensuring the injured receive adequate medical attention.

In response to the firing, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi this morning, lodging a strong protest over the incident. The matter has also been raised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government through India’s High Commission in Colombo.

The Government of India has reiterated its long-standing stance on issues relating to fishermen, emphasisSri Lankan Navy's firing on Indian fishermen near Delft Island leaves two injured, prompting India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest.ing the need for a humane and humanitarian approach, keeping in mind their livelihoods. The use of force, particularly in such circumstances, is deemed unacceptable. The government has urged both nations to strictly adhere to existing agreements regarding the treatment of fishermen.