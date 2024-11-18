Firing at independent candidate's home in Jalgaon; no casualty

Mumbai: Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an unidentified person allegedly opened fire at the residence of an independent candidate in Jalgaon city on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the culprit.

The shooter allegedly fired three rounds at the house of independent candidate Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Gulam Hussain located at Shera Naka, a Jalgaon police official said.

The incident took place at around 4 am and the police were scanning CCTV footage of the locality to establish the shooter's identity, he said.

On the basis of primary information, a case was registered at the MIDC police station against the unidentified shooter under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.�