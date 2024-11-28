Fire in South Mumbai High-Rise Injures Three

Mumbai:At least three people, including a female firefighter, were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a 22-story building in South Mumbai Mumbai after a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a flat on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights located in Dongri area around 1.30 pm and was declared a level-3 fire at 4 pm.

The blaze engulfed the high-rise’s 14th floor, which witnessed LPG cylinder blast, along with a couple of floors below. Multiple fire engines rushed to the spot for rescue operations. However, their efforts were hindered due to the congested and narrow lanes in the area.

The rescue operations were undertaken in the area which resulted in the containment of the fire at around 3:30 pm. The fire department upgraded the incident category to a Level 3 fire incident due to the intensity and damage caused by the blaze.

“The people stranded on upper floors were evacuated to the terrace as a precautionary measure as the staircase was filled with smoke. The fire was finally brought under control by 5 pm,” said a fire official.

Firewoman Anjali Amol Jamdade (35), attached with the Mumbai Fire Brigade's Mandavi station, sustained injury to right shoulder while dousing the flames. Her condition is said to be stable. Nasir Muni Ansari (49) suffered 15 percent burns. Samin Ansari (44) has suffered 22 percent burns. The victims have been admitted to state government-run JJ Hospital in Byculla.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Andheri in the morning. The blaze started at 8:42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building.

Firefighters swiftly responded, deploying four fire engines to the scene. By approximately 9 am, the fire was brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported. Cooling operations were undertaken later to prevent any potential flare-ups. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.