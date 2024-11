New Delhi:�A massive fire broke out in a shoe factory in Ghevra area of northwest Delhi early Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.No casualties were reported.

"We received a call regarding blaze at 2.35 am from a shoe factory located in Ghevra," he said.

A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding the blaze is under control and cooling operation is underway.