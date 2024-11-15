Fire in basement of BKC metro station in Mumbai; services suspended

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the basement of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) metro underground station on Friday afternoon, following which the train services have been suspended, officials said.The blaze erupted around 1.10 pm. It was confined to wooden sheets, furniture and construction material at a depth of 40-50 feet inside the station, causing heavy smoke in the area, they said.

Eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," a civic official said.





BKC metro station is part of 12.69 km long Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (Mumbai Metro 3) or Aqua Line corridor between Aarey JVLR and BKC, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

In a post on its official X handle, MumbaiMetro3 said, "Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior Officers of MMRC & DMRC are at site. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding. Thank you for your understanding."�