New Delhi: At least 150 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in Bawana in outer Delhi early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualties were reported.

A call regarding the fire was received at 1.30 am and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused at 7.20 am. A short circuit apparently led to the blaze, the official said, adding a probe is underway.