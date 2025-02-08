Fire breaks out at under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Ahmedabad

A massive fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday morning, triggering a swift response from the local fire department. The blaze erupted around 6:30 am and quickly spread across a section of the station’s construction site.

Fire officials confirmed that there were no casualties reported as a result of the fire, and the construction workers had already been evacuated when the fire broke out. Multiple fire engines were immediately dispatched to the site to contain the blaze. The fire department worked tirelessly for several hours to control the flames, which had caused significant damage to the building's structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with initial reports suggesting that it might have been triggered by an electrical fault or other factors related to ongoing construction activities. The Sabarmati bullet train station is one of the key locations in the ambitious high-speed rail project aimed at connecting major cities across India.

Although no injuries or fatalities have been reported, the fire caused significant disruption at the site, and authorities have started assessing the extent of the damage. The construction work at the Sabarmati station is expected to be delayed as a result of the incident, but officials have assured that the project will continue once the site is safe and secure.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the fire and will take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols at construction sites for high-profile infrastructure projects like the bullet train station, and investigations are underway to ensure that proper safety measures were followed.

The Sabarmati bullet train station is an integral part of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor, a significant project under India’s National High-Speed Rail Corporation. Despite this setback, officials remain committed to completing the project on schedule.