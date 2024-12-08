Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Pune

Pune: A fire broke out at a scrap godown located in the Hadapsar area of Pune, officials informed on Saturday.

After the fire department was informed about the incident at the scrap godown, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty or details regarding injuries have been reported, according to Pune fire department.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a pharmaceutical factory was gutted in a fire in the Ambarnath area of Thane in Maharashtra on November 25, officials reported.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders reached the scene and are trying to control the fire. No casualties were reported.

