 Top
Home » Nation

Fire breaks out at camp in Maha Kumbh Mela

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
7 Feb 2025 11:38 AM IST

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar. No casualties have been reported

Fire breaks out at camp in Maha Kumbh Mela
x

Mahakumbh Nagar: A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control."
He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X