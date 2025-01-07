Fire at garment store in Noida, woman dead

Noida:�A 34-year-old woman died and her husband got severely burnt in a fire that broke out at a two-storey garment store in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The store is located in Chhijarsi village in Sector-63 police station area on the main road, they said, adding that the blaze was reported at around 3.30 am.

Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, they said. At the time of the incident, the shop owner Rohit Sharma and his wife Vinita were sleeping on the first floor of the building and got severely burnt, a police spokesperson said.

He said the fire department rescued the couple and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Sharma's wife Vinita died during treatment. Sharma is undergoing treatment and his condition remains critical, he said. The police said that the fire was probably caused by a short circuit and the matter is under investigation. A 34-year-old woman died and her husband got severely burnt in a fire that broke out at a two-storey garment store in Noida on Tuesday