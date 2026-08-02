FIR Filed In Connection With Fake AI Video Posted By Congress Leader

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police against an unknown person in connection with Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's posting of a fake AI-generated video on social media platform X. The clip falsely depicted Delhi Police DCP Sumit Jha resigning over the Jantar Mantar protests. Police have verified the video as fake and launched an investigation.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban demanded that the Cyber Police take strict action against the Congress leader. Meanwhile, Mr. Jagtap expressed regret over posting the video from his X handle and tendered an apology.

According to the police, the case has been registered at the Maharashtra Cyber Police’s Nodal Cyber Police Station. Sections 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66D of the Information Technology Act have been invoked. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Maharashtra BJP Social Media Co-convenor Nikhil Bhamre.

According to the complaint, the AI-generated video was shared from the X handle @Bhaijagtap1, creating the false impression that it was an official statement by a senior Delhi Police officer.

A senior police officer said the FIR has been registered against an unknown person. Prima facie, the video appears to be fabricated and was allegedly circulated with the intent to mislead the public and create confusion. “We have registered an offence under the IT Act, and further investigation is under way,” the officer said.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Ban said that since an FIR had been registered in connection with the post shared by Mr. Jagtap, the Cyber Police should take stern action.

“The Cyber Police should invoke stringent provisions against the Congress leader for spreading fake information among the public. Bhai Jagtap’s act has exposed the Congress’s fake narrative,” the Maharashtra BJP spokesperson said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr. Jagtap said he was unaware that the video was AI-generated and had deleted it from his X handle. “If anybody’s feelings have been hurt by my post, I apologise to all of them,” the senior Congress legislator said.