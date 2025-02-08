FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha over alleged ‘anti-national’ remarks

Bhubaneswar: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district for allegedly making an “anti-national” statement, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.

The complaint, which led to the FIR, was lodged on February 5 by members of the BJP, its youth wing, RSS, and Bajrang Dal. It was submitted to Himanshu Lal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Northern Range, resulting in the FIR’s registration on Friday.

The FIR, filed at the Jharsuguda police station (Case No. 31), names Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, under Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 152 pertains to acts threatening India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, while Section 197(1)(d) deals with the dissemination of false or misleading information endangering the nation’s security.

“The statement made by Rahul Gandhi has crossed the limits of freedom of speech. By declaring his fight against the Indian state itself, he has deliberately incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace, thereby undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the complainants alleged.�