FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi in Assam over Indian State remark

The complaint, filed by Monjit Chetia, accused Gandhi of crossing the boundaries of permissible free speech and claimed that his remarks posed a grave threat to public order and national security. Chetia alleged that by declaring his fight was against the “Indian state itself,” Gandhi consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the public.

In his complaint, Chetia stated, “This statement by Rahul Gandhi attempts to delegitimize the authority of the state and portray it as a hostile entity. Such remarks create a dangerous narrative, which could incite unrest and foster separatist sentiments.” He further alleged that the statement not only undermines national unity but also portrays the government as an oppressive force, potentially provoking instability.

The filing of the FIR comes amid heightened political tensions between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. BJP leaders have strongly criticized Gandhi’s comment, accusing him of damaging India’s image and undermining the country’s unity. On the other hand, Congress leaders have defended Gandhi, claiming his statements were taken out of context and aimed at criticizing the BJP’s governance.

This legal development could have significant political repercussions, with the Congress likely to allege misuse of law enforcement to suppress dissent. The BJP has reiterated its commitment to addressing any attempt to jeopardize India’s sovereignty or communal harmony.

This incident adds to the ongoing hostilities between the two parties, as Gandhi’s statements have frequently sparked national debates. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha remains a prominent critic of the BJP, often targeting the government’s policies on democracy and governance.