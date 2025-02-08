FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna: HC seeks police contention

Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court directed the government pleader for the home department to obtain police contention in a writ petition seeking a directive for registering an FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna, MLC, for alleged derogatory remarks against the Reddy community.

K. Aravind Reddy from Siddipet filed the petition against the Siddipet police claiming that they were not registering the FIR against Mallanna (Chintapandu Naveen Kumar).

According to the petitioner, during a February 2 public meeting, Mallanna had made objectionable comments against the Reddy community, stating, " Reddy community people, OCs and Velama community people are not Telangana people… Reddy community people do not possess any commonsense."

The petitioner’s counsel argued that such statements by a public representative demean the self-respect and character of the Reddy community and could potentially incite communal unrest.

Despite filing complaints with the DGP, and the Siddipet police commissioner and I town SHO, no action has been taken in this regard, he maintained.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to register an FIR against Mallanna based on the complaint dated February 3. Justice K. Sarath adjourned the case to February 21 for instructions from the authorities.