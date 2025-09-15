Finance Ministry Staff Killed As SUV Rams Bike

New Delhi: A deputy secretary in the Union Finance Ministry was killed and three others, including his wife, were injured after a high-end SUV allegedly rammed his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Ring Road on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Finance Ministry, and a resident of Hari Nagar, police said.

According to police, three PCR calls were received in the afternoon regarding a traffic jam near Metro Pillar 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantonment stretch. A police team rushed to the spot and found the SUV overturned on the road and a motorcycle lying near the divider.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the SUV when it hit the motorcycle from behind. Singh, who was riding the bike, had his wife as a pillion. Both were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the SUV driver and her husband, who was accompanying her.

Police later confirmed that Singh succumbed to his injuries, while his wife remains under treatment. Sources said the couple was taken to a hospital in GTB Nagar, about 17 km from the accident site, instead of a nearby medical facility.

The SUV driver and her husband, residents of Gurugram, also sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded. "The SUV and motorcycle have been seized. A crime team and forensic experts examined the spot. An FIR is being registered and investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted for some time, but was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed.

Singh's son said his parents were returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara after stopping at Karnataka Bhawan for food. "Instead of being taken to a nearby hospital, they were shifted nearly 22 km away. My mother suffered a head injury and a femur fracture despite wearing a helmet," he said.

He alleged negligence at the hospital, claiming his mother was made to sit in the lobby despite serious injuries, while the SUV passenger, who was only slightly injured, received immediate care. "Because of this delay, my father was declared dead and my mother kept screaming in pain," he said. She was later shifted to Venkateshwara Hospital for better treatment.

"The police are cooperating with us, but my mother, who is a teacher, is devastated," he added.

Meanwhile, Central Secretariat Services Forum President Udit Arya expressed condolences on X, writing: "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjyot Singh sir, who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time."