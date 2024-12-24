Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Dies at 90, Leaving Behind a Cinematic Legacy

MUMBAI: Master filmmaker Shyam Benegal, star of the ‘parallel movement’ that reshaped Hindi cinema’s narrative style, died on Monday after a prolonged illness. At 90, he leaves behind classics like ‘Manthan’, ‘Mandi’ and ‘Ankur’, a testament to an era he shaped — and a legacy that continues to influence generations of storytellers.





He is survived by his wife Nira and daughter Pia.Benegal breathed his last at Wockhardt Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. “He passed away at 6.38 pm. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years, but it worsened recently,” his daughter Pia Benegal said.Only nine days earlier, on his 90th birthday, actors from across his decades-spanning career gathered to celebrate. The likes of Shabana Azmi — who made her debut in his film(1973) — Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divya Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor came together for what would be his last public photograph.Benegal’s prolific career stretched nearly seven decades, straddling diverse genres and themes—from rural distress () and feminist perspectives () to biopics (). His repertoire also extended to landmark television series such as(an adaptation of Jawaharlal Nehru’s) and, chronicling the making of the Indian Constitution.Despite his advanced age, Benegal remained active. “I’m working on two to three projects; they’re all different,” he had said on his 90th birthday. He also admitted to frequent hospital visits and dialysis sessions but downplayed it: “We all grow old. I don’t do anything special on my birthday, just cut a cake at the office with my team.”His most recent film,(2023), explored the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Benegal had also hoped to direct a film on Noor Inayat Khan, a secret agent during World War II — an ambition that now remains unfulfilled.Earlier this year,(1976) — inspired by Verghese Kurien’s milk cooperative movement in Gujarat and starring Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, and Naseeruddin Shah — was restored and showcased in the Cannes Classics segment, a testament to his enduring cinematic legacy.As news of his demise spread, admirers remembered Benegal fondly. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur called him the creator of the ‘new wave’ in Hindi cinema: “He changed the direction of Indian films with works likeand, and made stars out of great actors such as Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell, my friend and my guide.”Actor-director Atul Tiwari mourned the loss, calling Benegal “our icon” and thanking him for “giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity.” Akshay Kumar described him as “one of the finest filmmakers in the country.” Director Sudhir Mishra noted Benegal’s ability to capture “the poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives,” while also highlighting the underlying sadness in his films at society’s unfulfilled promise.Benegal’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, one that redefined storytelling and championed socio-political narratives that remain relevant to this day. His influence on multiple generations of filmmakers and audiences ensures that his legacy will live on — even though his distinct cinematic voice will be greatly missed.