Filing of Nominations for First Phase of J’khand Polls Begins

New Delhi, Ranchi: The filing of nomination papers for the 43 Assembly constituencies going for polling on November 13 in Jharkhand began on Friday. The filling of papers will continue until October 25.

The second phase of polling is scheduled on November 20 and counting of votes on November 23.

An official from the chief electoral office said, “Nomination process for 43 Assembly constituencies going to polls on November 13 began today at 11 am. Candidates can file nominations till 3 pm”.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 30.

The constituencies going to polls under the general category are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Baharagora, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Ranchi, Hatia, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur will vote under general category during the first phase.

The ST seats are Ghatsila, Potka, Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika. SC constituencies to go for polling are Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar, and Chhatarpur.

Only five persons, including the candidate, can enter the Returning Officer’s chamber to file nominations and security deposit for general candidates is set at Rs 10,000, while SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000. Each candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 40 lakh.

About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 Assembly elections. More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, 462 male voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 Assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections, the officials said.

The officials also said that assured minimum facilities along with accessibility friendly infrastructure like ramps would be ensured at the polling stations for PWDs (persons with disabilities) and senior citizens.

In Jharkhand, all polling stations are located at ground floor and ramps with proper gradient are provided for the convenience of differently abled electors and senior citizens with wheelchairs, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).