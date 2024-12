Mumbai: A ferry with 35 passengers on board capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, police said.

The ferry, which was on way to Elephanta Islands near Mumbai, capsized near Uran, a police official said.

Rescue work is in progress with the help of personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Coast Guard and fishermen in the area, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualties yet, he added.