Female constable raped in Kanpur, accused arrested

Kanpur: A female police constable on her way home to celebrate Karwa Chauth was allegedly raped here by her neighbour after being offered a lift, officials said on Monday.

The accused was an acquaintance of the woman and has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused took the cop to an isolated area after giving her a lift on his motorcycle in the Sen-Paschim Para area, they said.

“The woman head constable, attached to the Reserve Police Lines in Ayodhya, had come to Kanpur on Saturday night to celebrate the festival of 'Karwa Chauth'. She was on her way to her village when she accepted a lift from her neighbour, Dharmendra Paswan, on his bike,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said.

“Instead of dropping her at her destination, Paswan allegedly took the woman to an isolated field and raped her,” Chander added.

Ghatampur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ranjeet Kumar said the woman raised an alarm when Paswan attempted to disrobe her, but there was no one around to help.

“The victim bit a part of the accused's finger after the assault and somehow managed to flee,” he said.

The woman then approached a nearby police outpost and narrated the incident, leading to the prompt registration of an FIR, the officer said.

“The police launched a search operation and arrested the accused within hours,” ACP Kumar added.

The case was registered at Sen-Paschim Para police station under sections 64 (rape), 76 (criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was produced before a court here and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.



