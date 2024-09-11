Fear Created During Polls is History: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that the results of the general elections held during the summer destroyed the idea of “Modi” and the fear created by the Prime Minister vanished, becoming history.



Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to the United States, addressed the prestigious Georgetown University and another event in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on Monday.

He said, “The fear created by Modiji vanished in a second. It took years to cultivate that fear, a lot of planning and money was involved but it took only a second for it to evaporate. I can tell you that the idea of Modi -- 56-inch chest, direct connection with God – that’s all gone, its history now”.

The Congress leader said that the party will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now. “When you look at the financial numbers, then tribals get 10 paise out of 100 rupees; Dalits get `5 out of `100, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they’re not getting participation,” Gandhi said.

He also accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior to others. “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” he said.