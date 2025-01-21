Father slams Mamata as govt appeals life sentence for doctor's murderer

The father of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered by Sanjay Roy at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the case, as the West Bengal government moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge the life imprisonment verdict. The government is pushing for capital punishment for the accused, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Sealdah Court.

Government's Appeal to the High Court

On Tuesday, the state government filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court, demanding that Roy receive the death penalty instead of life imprisonment. This legal action comes after the Sealdah court’s decision, which left many dissatisfied, including the victim’s father. The government’s decision to appeal to the higher court has reignited tensions surrounding the case, and the victim's family is closely following the developments.

Victim's Father’s Reproach

In a statement to the media, the victim’s father expressed his displeasure at Mamata Banerjee’s response to the case. He said, “Let us get the order copy tomorrow, we will go through it and then decide what we want to do. She (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) does not have to do anything in a hurried manner. Whatever the chief minister has done till date, she should not do any further.” His words clearly reflect the frustration and emotional toll the family has endured during the prolonged legal battle.

Allegations of Evidence Tampering

The victim's father also made serious allegations against the authorities, accusing the police and the CBI of tampering with evidence in the case. “She can say a lot of things, but she only tampered with evidence… the then CP and others, they had tampered with it. Could she not see all that from the beginning?” he questioned. His comments suggest a deeper frustration with the investigation process, which he believes hindered the pursuit of justice for his daughter.

Calls for Justice

The case, which has been a source of national outrage, continues to captivate the attention of the public, as demands for justice grow louder. The victim’s family is steadfast in their pursuit of a harsher sentence for Roy, with many advocating for the death penalty to send a strong message against violence and crimes targeting women. The West Bengal government’s appeal to the Calcutta High Court has sparked fresh debates about the legal process, justice, and accountability.

As the case progresses, both the family and the wider public await a resolution, hoping for justice and a stronger stance on crimes of this nature.