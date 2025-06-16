FATF Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unified Action Against Terror Funding

New Delhi: Expressing grave concern over the Jammu and Kashmir attack on April 22, the financial action task force or FATF on Monday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it ‘brutal’ while urging a global ‘unified’ response against terror funding It also stated that the attack could not have occurred without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters.

This FATF’s move seems to have been seen by the strategic and geopolitical observers as a potential opening for India’s renewed push to put Pakistan back on the grey list. The FATF also stated that it has identified gaps that need to be addressed to combat terrorist funding, and has developed guidance on terrorist financing risk.

The organisation against terror also reaffirmed the support to 200+ jurisdictions to strengthen the terror-financing crackdown. “As terrorism continues to threaten societies and citizens around the world, the FATF supports over 200 jurisdictions within its global network to build and enhance their counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) measures, including through the strategic use of financial intelligence,” the statement said.